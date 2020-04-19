Marilyn Ann Lonsky passed away April 12, 2020, at Ellsworth, Kansas. Marilyn was born on May 30, 1938, to Milo Evans and Kathryn Trost Evans in Minneapolis, MN and married Delbert Gareis on January 16, 1965. They later divorced.
Marilyn married John Lonsky of Rogers, ND on October 21, 1995 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wilson, Kansas.
She worked as an LPN for Dechairo Hospital and Westy Community Care Home and various long-term care facilities.
Marilyn was proud of her three daughters and honored to be a founding member and past president of the Kansas Chapter of Singles in Agriculture.
She is survived by three daughters: Catherine Herber, Ellsworth, KS; Lynnette (Barry) Bray of Mt Pleasant, AR; and Donna (Todd) Stephenson of Sachse, TX; 3 grandchildren: Miles & Evan Bray and Ainsley Stephenson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Chance Evans; and husband John Lonsky.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, there will be no funeral services. Burial will take place in Fried, ND. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Kindred Hospice, a no-kill animal shelter of the donor’s choice or St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church and may be sent to Williams Funeral Home, 421 First Avenue South, Jamestown, ND 58401. Online condolences may be left at www.williamslisko.com
Arrangements with Williams Funeral Home, Jamestown, ND.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.