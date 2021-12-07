Marilyn Jean Black, 91, died peacefully on November 27, 2021 in Delphi, Indiana. She was born December 7, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois to Victor John Lorence and Ruth Eleanor (Seator) Lorence. She graduated from Thornton Junior College in Harvey, Illinois in 1949, where she met her future husband. After another year at the University of Illinois, Marilyn married Richard Dean Black on June 11, 1950.
They lived in Illinois until 1959, and while there had three children. They moved their young family to Ithaca, New York, where Richard was a professor at Cornell University. He retired in 1982, and they returned to Manhattan, Kansas, where they had spent a sabbatical year in 1977. Richard joined the Kansas State Cooperative Extension Staff, and Marilyn enjoyed membership in the Konza Prairie Quilt Guild, Welcome Wagon, and KSU Social Club. Trinity Presbyterian Church was their church home. She and Richard traveled extensively throughout North America before and after his retirement from Kansas State in 1994. Richard died while on a trip to Alaska in 1998, but Marilyn continued traveling with family and friends. In 2010, she moved into University Place in West Lafayette, Indiana, where she lived for ten years before moving to St. Elizabeth Healthcare Campus in Delphi, Indiana.
She will be remembered as a good neighbor, faithful friend, beloved wife, and dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Marilyn’s memorial service will be arranged at a later date. Interment will be at Tippecanoe Memorial Gardens in West Lafayette, Indiana. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.tippecanoememorygardens.com.
