Marie Evelyn (Brown) von Forell was born September 4, 1920, to Bernard V. and Ethlyn (Hartman) Brown. The doctor said not to name her because she wouldn’t live more than a couple of weeks. She entered into eternal life April 3, 2023, at the age of 102 years, 7 months.

Marie was born in Hebron, Nebraska, the second of four children. At a very young age, the family moved to Lincoln, Nebraska and then back to Hebron in 1928. She grew up during the depression with multiple generations living together at her grandparents’ home. Marie graduated from Hebron High School in 1938.

