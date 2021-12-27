Marie G. Stanton, age 83, of Meadowlark Hills in Manhattan died peacefully at the Good Shepherd Hospice on December 22, 2021 after a brief illness.
Marie was born in Spotswood, NJ in 1938 to Joseph P. Szymanski and Gertrude Lisiewicz Szymanski. She attended public schools in Spotswood and South River NJ, and graduated with honors in Spanish Education from Douglass College of Rutgers University in 1960. At Rutgers she met her future husband Noel on a blind date. They married on June 16, 1962.
She taught high school Spanish in Somerville NJ, worked as a bilingual secretary at Johnson and Johnson, and was trilingual secretary to the Romance Literature Department at Cornell University in Ithaca NY, a post she especially enjoyed. Marie and Noel lived in Columbus OH for 25 years and raised two sons there. In 1993 they moved to Manhattan, where Marie was a volunteer driver for Meals on Wheels for many years. They have been at Meadowlark since 2019.
Marie was an enthusiastic ballroom dancer and longtime member of the Dance 2000 club. She also loved birding, and took great delight when unusual birds came to her backyard. The Adirondack Park in northern New York was one of Marie's favorite places. When her family was young, she enjoyed summer cabin vacations there. In later years, she looked forward to cool autumn getaways with her husband. She loved hiking in the woods, especially when the leaves were turning, and antique browsing in small mountain towns. In Kansas, she never tired of the view of the lake and the Flint Hills from her kitchen window, or of the wildlife that often came by.
She is survived by her husband Noel Stanton of Manhattan; by her sons David Stanton of Palo Alto CA and Christopher Stanton of Los Angeles; by her sister Jean Gretch and her brother Joseph Szymanski Jr. of Spotswood NJ; and by ten nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
No memorial service is scheduled at this time. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, friends donate to the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
