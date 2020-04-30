Marie Antoinette Friedrich, age 73 of Randolph, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House.
She was born on May 21, 1946 in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of Aubrey Earl “Pat” and Wilma (Suebert) Adkins.
On February 16, 1991, she married Carl Friedrich.
Marie held many jobs during her lifetime. She was an assembly worker for Texas Instruments and Q-Tronics, waitressed at a number of restaurants and retired as the office manager for Charlton-Manley Insurance Company. She enjoyed reading and watching basketball, especially the KU Jayhawks.
She is survived by her husband, Carl Friedrich of Randolph; one son, Patrick Friedrich and wife Aubrey of Eudora; one grandson, Landen of Eudora; one daughter, Teri Sewell; one aunt, Marie “Boo” Eccard of Maryland and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Patsy Streckfus.
Cremation is planned with a celebration of her life to be held at a later date. The Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
A memorial has been established for the Randolph Car Club. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
