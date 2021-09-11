Marie Margaret Anderson passed away on August 25, 2021 in Manhattan, KS. She was born in Nehawka, Nebraska on October 25, 1923 to parents Elsa & Daniel Anderson. She graduated from Nehawka High School in 1941 and married Robert (Bob) Romans on June 4, 1943. After the war Bob attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln where Marie had three children Eric, Kurt and Signe.
After moving to Manhattan, Kansas in 1958, her youngest daughter DoriAnn was born. Marie worked for Dr. Schwartz and Dr. Lowe while attending Kansas State University part-time.
After Bob and Marie divorced in 1971 she raised her four children and assisted her two sons through college while also earning her History degree from K State.
Marie traveled throughout the world, often with her favorite companion, sister Doris Doedyns.
Marie married John Doedyns in 1987 and they lived in San Juan, Texas until John’s passing.
She returned to Manhattan, Kansas in the mid-1990s to her First United Methodist Church, friends, and over fifty years of beloved familiar surroundings. A loyal K State University alumnus, she attended football and basketball games. Marie loved knitting, embroidery, quilting and crocheting.
Marie was preceded in death by both Bob Romans and John Doedyns, her sister Doris Doedyns, her brothers Limon and Clinton Anderson, as well as her son Kurt Romans. She is survived by her son Eric, his wife Verna, Kurt’s wife Lindy Romans, her daughters Signe Keith and DoriAnn Roberts, as well as DoriAnn’s husband Rodney Roberts. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Services were September 2, 2021 in Nebraska City, NE. Her resting place is at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Nehawka, NE.
