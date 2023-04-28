Maridell (Smith) Berroth was born on February 2nd, 1936 in Topeka, KS to William "Bill" and Dorothy (Wells) Smith. She was raised in Manhattan and attended Bluemont Elementary, Manhattan Jr High & Manhattan High School graduating in 1954. She then went on to Kansas State University that fall. In 1956 she married Marvin Berroth (later divorcing in 1981) and they had three children, Julie, of Leawood, KS; Janell, of Belton, MO; and Marvin "Gene" of Manhattan, KS.
Maridell owned several businesses and worked hard throughout her life including the K-State Graduate School from 1981 until she finally retired in 2007. She also worked at JC Penney for many years. Her hobbies included maintaining her home & garden, fishing, loving on animals, and keeping up with friends/neighbors/family. But her greatest pleasure was spending time with her six grandchildren and four great grandchildren: Lindsay (Reich) Holmes, of Austin, TX and her husband, Nick, and their two children Brexton & Marinley; Morgan Berroth, of Chicago, IL; Makenzie (Greeley) Wipperman, of Lawrence, KS and her husband Will, and their two daughters Evangeline and Lillian; Madison Greeley, of Belton, MO; Jayten Berroth, of Emporia, KS; and Natalyn Berroth of Wamego, KS.
Maridell died peacefully at age 87 with her children by her side at Homestead of Olathe Memory Care in Olathe, KS on April 25th, 2023.
Funeral services will be on Tuesday, May 2nd at 11am at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, with Reverend Barry Dundas officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery, Manhattan.
