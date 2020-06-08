Marian D. Hopkins, age 91, passed away on June 3, 2020 in Stormont-Vail Health Care in Topeka.
She was born on October 18, 1928 to parents Lewis and Viola Prestwood and lived her entire life in the Manhattan area. She graduated from Manhattan High School in 1946 and married her husband Gale "Jack" Hopkins on November 25, 1948. They shared 50 years of marriage until he passed away on March 1, 1999.
Marian was a loving mother to two daughters and a homemaker. She and her husband owned and managed the Tuttle Creek Mobile Home Court for many years until retirement. Marian enjoyed reading, painting, square dancing, and golf and distinguished herself as being the first woman to hit a hole-in-one at the Stagg Hill Golf Club. She was a member of the Blue Valley Memorial United Methodist Church.
She is survived by daughter Lynn Burkholder of Lederach, Pennsylvania. She has four grandchildren, Ben Broschart of Columbus, OH; Emily Broschart of Harleysville, PA; Leschia McElhaney of Arlington, TX; and Louis McElhaney of Wichita, KS. She has two great-grandchildren, Owen and Eloise Broschart of Columbus, OH. She is also survived by her brother, Galen Prestwood of Manhattan, KS.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Debra McElhaney in 2017.
Friends are invited to join family for a graveside service at Carnahan Creek Cemetery on Saturday, June 13 at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Laura Burnett will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Valley Memorial United Methodist Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.