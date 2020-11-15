Marian Ertl, age 91 and a Manhattan resident since 1951, passed away October 31st at Bickford Memory Care in Overland Park, KS. She was born December 12th, 1928, the second of twelve children of Arthur and Elizabeth Braun in Greenwald, Minnesota, where German was her first language and singing German music was a part of family get-togethers. Her later years were filled with social activities and travel to many countries with friend, Betty Bailey. She was a long-time member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church where she volunteered at the thrift store, and later St. Thomas More Catholic Church. She is survived by her eight children, Ken (Mary), Tecumseh KS; Diane (Barry Barkett) Olathe, KS; Janice (Jim Somerville), Phoenix, AZ; Gary, Tierra Verde, FL; Ron (Christine), Salida, CO; Loren (Mary), Hope, KS; Denise Schulze, Treasure Island, FL; and Alan (Pilar), Magnolia, TX. Her grandchildren smile remembering the quirky gifts and delicious sugar cookies that were eagerly awaited for at Christmas. She was preceded in death by the father of her children, Alphonse Ertl, brothers Irvin, Herbert and Cletus Braun, sister Marcelline Veldre and three siblings that died in infancy; and is survived by brothers Jerome and Ordean Braun (Brooklyn Park, MN), sisters Jeanette Mayers (Melrose, MN) and Doris Peters (Blaine, MN) and sister-in-law Kay Braun (Cincinnati, OH). A mass intention will be offered June 20, 2021, 10:30 am at St. Thomas More Church, with internment in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Zeandale. Please consider joining the Alzheimer’s Prevention Registry at www.endALZnow.org. to help find a cure for this devastating disease that robbed her of memories the last seven years.
