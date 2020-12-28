Marian Charlotte Ewing, 91, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 3:00 a.m., Friday, December 25th, 2020 suddenly, at Bethany Home, Lindsborg.
Marian was born in Manhattan, Kansas on January 18, 1929, a daughter of Virginia (Mayfield) and Frank Emil Nelson.
Marian attended a one room school house called the 7 Mile Country School, and graduated from Riley High School, Riley, Kansas in 1946. She then attended Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas and received her Teaching Certificate.
She was a lifetime member of First Presbyterian Church and in McPherson she served as Deacon, taught Sunday School, and was a member of the Mariners and served in many other capacities.
Marian Charlotte Nelson was united in marriage to Eugene Clyde Ewing on November 5, 1950 at the Presbyterian Church in Riley, Kansas. They were married for almost 60 years. Gene died on August 3, 2010.
Marian was a one room school teacher near rural Riley and later became a homemaker, and she took great pride in providing for her family in this manner.
Marian was a member of the McPherson EHU. Marian enjoyed visiting with her friends over coffee, she was active in the church activities and her community, playing the piano, reading, liked to watch classic TV shows and loved spending time with her family. Marian was known for her cheery attitude, her kindness, love of family and God. Marian said her cup was overflowing with wonderful memories and was thankful for her long life.
She is survived by her children, David Ewing and wife Carrie, of Warrensburg, Missouri, Steven Ewing and wife Tanya, of Salina, Kansas, Karen Voss and husband John, of Hutchinson, Kansas, and Mark Ewing and wife Carrie, of Manhattan, Kansas; her siblings, Dorine Bergren and husband Ron, of Manhattan, Kansas, Frank Nelson, of Manhattan, Kansas, and Glen Nelson and wife Nancy, of Manhattan, Kansas; her eight grandchildren, Sarah Ewing (Pallavi Sinha), Ian Ewing, Shane Ewing; Emily Martinez (Jorge), Elena Ewing, Annie Ewing; Jamison Martinez and Janelle Vierya; two great-grandsons, Maddox Vierya and Luka Vierya and one on the way!. There are several nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eugene “Gene” Ewing, and a daughter Diane Marian Ewing.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Glidden - Ediger Chapel. Masks will be worn.
Private family funeral service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, McPherson, Kansas, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 31st, with Pastor John Barkett officiating. The church will be live streaming services.
Burial will be at the Riley Cemetery Riley, Kansas at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020. Burial is open to public.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church or Boy Scout Troop 133 in memory of Marian and they can send to Glidden - Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid St.; McPherson, Kansas 67460.
