Mariam Lorine Buseman, age 98, formerly of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away at Aberdeen Village in Olathe, Kansas on Sunday, October 11, 2020.
She was born on July 13, 1922 in Riley, Kansas, the first of twin girls born to Edward and Goldie (Mugler) Debus. She attended grade school in Riley and graduated with the class of 1940 from Riley Rural High School.
Following graduation, Mariam worked in various finance office roles and moved to Manhattan with her sisters. She married Marvin Buseman on May 19, 1943 in Ephrata, Washington, and traveled with him to Oregon, California, Florida and Washington while he was in military training. While Marvin was away during World War II, Mariam worked at the Finance Office at Fort Riley and they made their home in Manhattan upon his return from the war.
Mariam and Marvin had one son, Randy. In addition to enjoying time with her family, she also worked at Citizens State Bank and Union National Bank in Manhattan. In 2006, she and Marvin moved from Manhattan to Aberdeen Village to be closer to their son and his family.
Mariam is survived by her son, Randy (wife Cheryl) of Overland Park, Kansas, three grandchildren, Christy Buseman (husband Ethan Baughman) of Thousand Oaks, California, Jenny Buseman (husband Dan Parente) of Overland Park, Kansas and Becky Buseman of Overland Park, Kansas, and four great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Goldie Debus, her husband Marvin, and her sisters Marguerite Bell and Madeline Rowley.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Riley Cemetery. Respect calls may be made between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Aberdeen Village. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.