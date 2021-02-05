Maria De La Luz Rosales de Porras, 68, of Lawrence, KS, Wednesday, February 3, 2021.
Maria was born in Torreon, Mexico on October 3, 1952, to Amelia Cortez and Juan Rosales.
She was the widow of Jesus Jose Porras.
She was a member of the Jehovah's Witness for 44 years.
Maria is survived by her two daughters, Karina Porras de Argueta and her husband Libni Argueta of Lawrence, KS and Brenda Porras-Rosales, of Manhattan, KS, her 7 grandchildren, and two great grandchildren
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 PM till 5:00 PM on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation in Manhattan, KS. Graveside Services will be held at the Sunrise Cemetery Manhattan, KS, on Monday February 8, 2021 at 10:00 AM.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
