Margo A. Fairchild died peacefully April 15, 2021 at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission with her sister Karen by her side.
A visitation will be held on May 17, 2021 from 6-7:30pm at the Porter Funeral Home in Lenexa, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to Wayside Waifs or the American Heart Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.