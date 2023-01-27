Margit W. Dembkowski, age 85, of Manhattan, passed away Thursday January 26, 2023 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.
Margit was born on February 23, 1937 in Halle-Salle, Germany, the daughter of Max Otto and Lina Ann (Junger) Laue.
Margit was united in marriage to Louis Dembkowski on June 10, 1957 in Dahn, Germany. He preceded her in death in May 18, 2006. She was also preceded in death by her brothers: Henry Laue and Siegfried Laue; and her sons, Donald Dembkowski and Patrick Dembkowski.
After her marriage to Louis, the family lived in Germany and later in Highwood, Illinois, and then moving to Manhattan in 1975. Margit loved to be there and take her of her family. She worked a variety of jobs throughout her life but always made sure her house was taken care of. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family, preparing the traditional German food she knew. Some of her favorite hobbies were crocheting and taking care of her garden, she also enjoyed playing different video games over the years.
She is survived by her children: Ludwig Dembkowski (Gayla) of Bastrop, TX, Patricia “Pat” Dembkowski (Wally), and Rodney Dembkowski (Melodie) both of Manhattan; also, her seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held.
The family suggests memorial contributions in memory of Margit to the Good Shepherd Home Care and Hospice House in Manhattan. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
