Margie Lou Biltoft, age 71, of Manhattan, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House.
She was born on April 12, 1950 in Ainsworth, Nebraska, the daughter of William and Dorothy (Staal) Little.
Margie started working at a young age in the family cafe in Ainsworth. After she married, she became a homemaker and raised three children. In the mid 1980’s, she finished high school and went on to get her LPN. She loved being a nurse, showing that everyday she worked. She was respected and loved by so many and the impact she had on almost everyone she met was true and heartfelt.
Margie loved fishing, crafts, cooking and most of all, watching her grandchildren grow up. If you knew Margie, you knew she loved collecting chickens and was a Husker fan. GO BIG RED!
She is survived two daughters, Jonna Biltoft and partner Alan Holle of Riley, and Anndee Biltoft of Manhattan; one son, Matthew Biltoft and wife Brandy of Meriden; three sisters, Cyd (Bill) Miller of Arnold, Nebraska, Hazel Platt of Ainsworth, Nebraska and Linda Little of Bennington, Nebraska; two brothers, Billy (Sandy) Little of Omaha, Nebraska and Rick (Nadine) Little of Omaha, Nebraska; a sister-in-law, Gwen Little; three grandchildren, Josh (Chelsea) Biltoft of Manhattan, Kiley Biltoft and Kristin Biltoft, both of Meriden and five great grandchildren, Aryel, Bentley, Jaycee, Adalyn and Lucas Biltoft.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Sharon Staal and three brothers, Marlie Feathersten, Dale Little and Joe Little.
Cremation is planned with a local memorial service planned for a later date for those that wish to pay their respects. Her family will be taking her ashes to Nebraska for one last trip to The Pines.
Memorials may be made to the Good Shepherd Hospice House. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.