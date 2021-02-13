Margery M. Oaklief, age 83, died on Thursday Feb. 4, 2021 in Manhattan, Kansas.
She was born on December 2, 1937 in New Philadelphia, Ohio.
Memorial Services will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the OCCK, Inc. (disability and assistive services) in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
