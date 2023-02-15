Margerete Smith, age 89, of Manhattan, Kansas passed away on February 13, 2023 in her home.
She was born on April 14, 1933 to Johann and Anna Ruhmann in Frauenaurach, Germany.
Margarete met William L. “Billy” Smith, a member of the US Army stationed in Germany. They required an interpreter while dating and also when they were married. The marriage took place on April 16, 1955 in Freaunaurach where they were legally married in an American Court before walking to the service in the local church. The couple moved to the United States on July 30, 1955.
Billy preceded her in death on March 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, son William Estell Smith and his wife Donna Smith and granddaughter Amanda Mesa.
Together they had eight children: Monica Houston and her husband Billy Houston, William and his wife Donna Smith (deceased), George Smith, John Smith, Terry and his wife Debbie Smith, Homer and his wife Deb Smith, Rosalee and her husband John Lyttle, and Denis Smith. She also has 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Margarete was a devoted mother and homemaker who enjoyed cooking, crocheting and ceramics.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, February 20th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel. Private inurnment will be in the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.