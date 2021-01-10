Margene Kay Moss, age 80, of Manhattan, died January 4, 2021, at her residence.
She was born October 23, 1940, in Manhattan, the daughter of Lisle and Julia (Campbell) Blasing.
Margene graduated from Manhattan High School and then later in life earned her bachelors from Kansas State University in 1996 in Humanities.
Margene worked as an accountant for many years at Kansas State University, retiring in 2003.
She was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Manhattan, ManKan Campers, Gold Key National Honor Society, and KSU Alumni Association. She had volunteered as a Girl Scout Leader when her girls were young, and for several years at Tuttle Creek State Park. She was a talented artist and enjoyed working in painting, drawing and stained glass. She had a love for horses, enjoyed feeding the birds and gardening.
Margene was married to Ronnie H. Moss on May 1, 2002, in Manhattan. Ronnie survives of the home. Additional survivors include her two daughters: Cheryl Armendariz and her husband Jim of Manhattan, and Julie Armendariz and her husband Victor of Portland, OR; four grandchildren: Erin, Lara, Michael and Anthony; two siblings: Robert Blasing of Oklahoma City, OK, and Pat Krushensky of Falcon, CO; two step-sons: Scott and Anthony Moss; her step-father Forrest Adams of Clinton, OK; and two step-brothers and a step-sister.
Margene was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, and by one daughter, Beth Ann in infancy.
Cremation is planned. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. Thursday, January 14 th , at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Manhattan.
Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
