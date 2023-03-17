Marge McKittrick Mar 17, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Margaret K. “Marge” McKittrick, age 94, of Manhattan, died March 15, 2023, at Meadowlark Hills – Bramlage House.She was born April 19, 1928, in Wilson, KS.Complete obituary and service information will be announced later by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, Manhattan, KS. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News K-State baseball shuts out Creighton 3-0 St. Patrick's Day rites: parades, bagpipes, clinking pints Arizona, Virginia add to reputations for March sadness K-State women throttle Wichita State 90-56 in WNIT opener Sills' postseason experience guides K-State into NCAA Tournament Kansas push for medical marijuana appears done for this year Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears Chiefs announce signings of OT Taylor, DE Omenihu to deals Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCounty appraiser: Calls for valuation appeals coming in after notices mailed outJudy PinnickK-State men selected for NCAA TournamentTJ HolmesManhattan Fire condemning Royal Towers apartment building over safety concernsRCPD: Anthony Middle School student kicks teacher, throws chair into window WednesdayHouse fire kills two dogs, causes $33K in damage MondayManhattan woman arrested for rape of 13-year-old boyAnn ScottBurger restaurant moving into former Five Restaurant location Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Inspire Magazine Mar 3, 2023 0 Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
