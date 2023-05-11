After a brief illness, Margaret Rozella Klema McKittrick, 94, of Manhattan, Kansas died on March 15, 2023, at Bramlage House in Manhattan, Kansas, surrounded by family members. Marge, as she was known, was born April 19, 1928, in Wilson, Kansas, the daughter of James and Hattie Weinhold Klema.

Marge graduated from Wilson High School class of 1946. After graduation, she attended Kansas State University and taught Vocational Home Economics for a year in Beverly, three years in Plainville and a year at Hayes Junior High in Hayes.

