Margaret “Peggy” Burgardt, 93, peacefully passed away, surrounded by family, on December 12, 2021, in Salina, Kansas. She was born on a farm in Pottawatomie County, Kansas, on May 10, 1928, and graduated from Wamego High School at age seventeen. She graduated from Brown Mackie Business School and worked as a private secretary until becoming a homemaker. Peggy was an only child, but found sisters in the Epsilon Sigma Alpha sorority of which she was a member for 75 years.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Awald and Agnes (Wege) Bairow; husband, Ed Lewis (1952); an infant daughter; husband, Elmer Burgardt (1981), and two infant daughters.
She is survived by five daughters: Mary Ellen Burgardt, Elizabeth “Betsy” Wilkins Olsen (Lee), Sally Bacon (JC), Katherine “Katie” Burgardt (Jon), and Ruth Wassenberg (Rich); eight grandchildren: Angela Claire Sterling, Joe Wilkins, Alicia Jarvis (JD), Sarah Wilkins, Rebecca Munoz (Gabe), Abby Bacon, Dalton Wassenberg, and Cole Wassenberg; three great grandchildren: Ethan Wilkins, Canyon Jarvis, and Atlas Jarvis; and family friend Art Pitcock.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 15th, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, December 16th, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Salina.
Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.