Margaret Viora (Severns) Leonard, age 82, a longtime Manhattan resident, died August 15, 2022, at the Presbyterian Manor in Topeka.
She was born June 20, 1940, in Norton County, Kansas, the daughter of Ross Eugene and Irma Hilda (Colip) Severns.
Margaret graduated from Norton High School and then from Kansas State University with her bachelors in Home Economics.
She worked as a Personal Banker at FirstBank in Manhattan for many years. Margaret also worked as the Food Service Director at Manhattan Christian College, spent a year in Austria preparing meals at Haus Edelweiss for TCM, and various retail positions. After college Margaret worked as a county extension agent for Gove County, Kansas.
Margaret was a member of Crestview Christian Church, P.E.O. – IU Chapter and former chairperson of the Missions Committee.
She enjoyed arts and crafts, sewing and was a huge Kansas State athletics fan.
She was married to Charles Stewart and they later divorced. She later married Robert A. “Bob” Leonard on January 1, 1993, at Crestview Christian Church. Mr. Leonard preceded her in death on December 1, 2015.
Survivors include two children: Kevin Stewart, his wife Kelli, and Jana Selley and her husband Rob of Topeka; four grandchildren: Bryan Stewart, Ashley Stewart, Bo Selley, and Jeremy Selley and his wife Miranda; a great-granddaughter, Stevie Oden, and a brother: Virgil Severns and his wife Anne of Fairbanks, AK.
Margaret’s parents preceded her in death in 1996, and her brother Wilmer Severns in 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Friday at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel with Reverend Devin Wendt officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
Visitation will precede the funeral service on Friday at 9:30 am at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to either Manhattan Christian College for the Ross and Irma Severns Scholarship or Crestview Christian Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
