Margaret Leonard Aug 15, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Margaret Viora Leonard, age 82, a longtime Manhattan resident, died August 15, 2022, at the Presbyterian Manor in Topeka.She was born June 20, 1940, in Norton County, Kansas.Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Friday at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel with Reverend Devin Wendt officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.Complete obituary information will be announced later by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News K-State football autograph session set Former K-State star DJ Johnson is pro basketball player, real estate extraordinaire Manhattan Card Show expands collections of all kinds USD 383 recruiting and retention specialist draws on depth of experience with district Police report for Aug. 15, 2022 Thao, Kueng say they rejected plea deal in Floyd killing Students heading back to school this week in JC area So-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law confuses some Florida schools Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJudge orders dissolution of Super Cub and Acme Local following lawsuitWamego man dies in three-vehicle crash in Pottawatomie County'A delicious force of nature': Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner lead Kylie Jenner birthday tributesJerry WeisManhattan man found guilty of attempted second-degree murderWoman dead, man injured in Junction City stabbingAnne Heche’s ex James Tupper breaks silence by sharing throwback image of tragic actress hugging their sonRCPD officer describes crime scene in first day of Manhattan man's attempted murder trialK-State's Hall II hopes to help next generation of player with new bookLouis Tomlinson has finished his second album Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.