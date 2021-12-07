Margaret Joyce DeBord, 91, of Centralia, Kansas, peacefully passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021.
Joyce, as she was known, was born October 4, 1930, in Centralia, Kansas to William & Lillie (Ward) Horalek. She was married to Louis Nelson DeBord on June 14, 1953. Following their wedding, they made their home in the Centralia area. Joyce & Louis were blessed with three children, Brete, Mary Margaret and Blake. They owned and operated Horalek & Myers Clothing Stores and were also farmers and ranchers.
Joyce was a life-long educator. She graduated from Centralia High School and went on to receive her bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Kansas. Over the years she taught English in Topeka, Holton and Axtell, with her longest tenure being in Centralia. While at Centralia High School, she was assistant principal, directed countless school plays, sponsored Kay Club, and served as Junior class sponsor (during which time she enjoyed playing “matchmaker” for the Junior-Senior Prom). Later in her career, Joyce taught College English for Highland Community College in Highland, Kansas.
Joyce’s “extended” family included many friends and former students. One of her favorite times of the year was Memorial Day weekend, which included the Centralia High School Alumni Banquet. During that weekend, there was a constant stream of visitors to her and Louie’s home.
Joyce was heavily involved in the Centralia community where she was a member of the Centralia Community Church and active in numerous organizations. She was a member of KNEA, University of Kansas Alumni Association, and the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority Alumni Association. While at KU, she was featured on the cover of the Spring, 1949 Jayhawker magazine. Although Joyce was an avid Jayhawk fan, she would proudly don the Royal Purple in support of her grandsons and Kansas State Baseball.
Later in her years, she was a resident at Redbud Plaza Assisted Living in Onaga, Kansas. Then, she returned to Centralia where she lived at Eastridge Nursing Facility until the time of her death. Joyce’s family was blessed that she loved both of those facilities and the staff that cared for her.
Joyce is survived by her son, Blake, and his wife, Brenda, of Manhattan; her daughter-in-law Joan DeBord of Shawnee; her grandchildren, Jennifer DeBord of Shawnee, Heather (Jerry) Reyes of Las Vegas, NV, Maggie (Daniel) Jones of Topeka, Blair (Ellen) DeBord of Germantown, TN, Brooks DeBord of Sioux Falls, SD; and her great-granddaughters Isabelle Jones, Evie DeBord, Ruthie DeBord, and Lena Danielle Jones. She will also be remembered by many nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Louis; an infant daughter, Mary Margaret DeBord; and her son, Brete DeBord.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church (Centralia Community Church-West) in Centralia, Kansas. Preceding the service, a visitation and meal will be held in the church hall beginning at 11:30 a.m. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Centralia High School-Louis and Joyce DeBord Memorial Fund, and sent in care of Popkess Memorial Chapel, 814 Castle Street, Seneca KS 66538. Online condolences can be left for the family at popkessmortuaries.com
