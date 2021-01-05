Margaret “Lucile” Jevons, 97, a lifelong resident of Wakefield, Kansas passed away December 31, 2020, at Stoneybrook Assisted Living in Manhattan KS. Lucile was born on a farm in the Madura area south of Wakefield on April 1, 1923. She was the daughter of Arthur B. and Edith May Carpenter Luttman. Lucile is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Russell of 68 years and her sister Evelyn Buche.
Lucile attended Madura rural grade school, then graduated from Wakefield High School in 1941. Lucile went to work after high school as a secretary for a local insurance company. Russell and Lucile were married on October 16, 1943. After Russell was discharged from the Army Air Corps, they returned to Wakefield in 1945. Lucile worked as a teller at Farmers and Merchants State Bank and then as the bookkeeper for the Wakefield Telephone Company, the Junction City Telephone Company office in Wakefield, and finally as a service clerk for United Telephone Company in Junction City.
Lucile is survived by two sons: Deryl and wife Linda of Chino Valley, Arizona and Keith and wife Maxine of Manhattan Kansas; and six grandchildren Michelle, David, Melissa, Michael, Jared and Laura and ten great grandchildren.
Lucile was a member of the Wakefield Madura Congregational Church, a 77 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, a 74 year member of the VFW Auxiliary, and since childhood a member of the Madura area Priscilla Club.
Lucile loved being a homemaker, mother, knitting, playing her piano, and staying in touch with family and friends.
Lucile will be buried with a private family service at the Wakefield Highland Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
The family suggests donations, in care of the Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, 918 7th Street, Clay Center, Kansas 67432, to the Wakefield Museum, the Order of the Eastern Star Clay Center Chapter 180, VFW Post 7774 Auxiliary or the Madura Congregational Church.
