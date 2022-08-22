Margaret Helen Jensen, age 78, of Manhattan, died August 18, 2022, at Meadowlark Hills Sloan House.
She was born July 17, 1944, in Dallas, Texas, and had been a Manhattan area resident since 1976.
On August 5, 1962, in Alma, Oklahoma, she was married to Carroll L. Jensen.
Margaret worked for K-Mart in the kitchen before going to work at Kansas State University as a purchasing agent for facilities.
She enjoyed going to yard sales and taking care of her yard and flowers. Most of all she was very devoted to her family and loved spoiling her grandchildren.
Survivors include her five children: Lonnie Jensen and his wife Kathy of Sioux City, IA, Christina Jensen of Manhattan, Rick Jensen and his wife Regina of Selbyville, DE, Reyna Jensen of Manhattan, and Randy Jensen and his wife Dee of Georgetown, DE; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Carroll on June 15, 1998. She was also preceded in death by two grandchildren: Sheandiahe and Colton; and two siblings: Charron and Robert.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, August 26th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel with John Roche officiating. Interment will follow in the Olsburg Cemetery, Olsburg, KS.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 to 8:30 P.M. Thursday, August 25th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to either Big Brothers/Big Sisters or the KSU Cancer Fund. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
