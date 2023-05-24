Margaret F. Harenchar, age 99, of Manhattan, died May 20, 2023, at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan.
She was born July 5, 1923, in Quedlinburg, Germany, the daughter of Otto and Helene (Sturm) Arent.
Updated: May 24, 2023 @ 8:43 am
Margaret grew up in Germany and met John P. Anderson a United States Army soldier stationed in Germany, they were married on April 28, 1953, in Stuttgart, Bad Cannstatt, Germany. When John was transferred back to the United States Margaret became a war bride. They settled in Manhattan in 1959.
She was primarily a homemaker but joined her husband in owning The Hibachi Hut in Aggieville and also owned Ceramics and Things.
Margaret volunteered for more than 30 years at the hospital. She enjoyed knitting, gardening and crocheting.
John preceded Margaret in death on December 11, 1985. She was later married to Albert “Al” Harenchar on November 27, 1990, in Lake Tahoe, NV. Al preceded her in death on December 11, 2011.
Survivors include her three daughters: Audrey Clowers of Manhattan, Linda Anderson of Manhattan, and Barbara Bright and her husband Steve of Marietta, GA; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two cats that she adored Hansel and Franzel.
Margaret was also preceded in death by Audrey’s husband Chris, and her brother Heinz Arent.
Memorial services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Saturday, May 27th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel with Father Don Zimmerman officiating. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date at the Main Post Cemetery at Fort Riley.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ascension Via Christi Village Activity Fund. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
