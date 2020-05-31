Margaret L. (Kohn) Grubaugh was born on March 21, 1934 at Tipton, KS to the late Nick and Anna (Long) Kohn. Passed away April 23, 2020.
While working at St. Mary’s Hospital in Manhattan, KS she graduated from Lucky High School, Manhattan in 1954.
There will be a memorial service to be held in honor for friends and family later this summer.
She married Eugene Grubaugh on Oct. 15, 1955 in Esbon, KS. Eight children were born to this union. They resided in David City their entire life.
Margaret was a full time housewife and worked various places over the years: The local phone company, St. Joseph’s Villa, David Place, Daylight Donuts, Knotts Funeral Home, Banner Press, and Blue Valley. Volunteering involved various children’s activities with Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, 4-H, DC Woman’s Auxiliary, and PCCW.
Hobbies included quilting, crocheting, knitting, embroidery, and auctions.
She is survived by daughters: Connie Perry, David City; Jeannie (Steve) Ienn, Columbus, NE; sons: Ken Grubaugh, Howell, MI; Paul (Deb) Grubaugh, Carey (Tonya) Grubaugh, both of Platte City, NE; Corey (Stacey) Grubaugh, Columbus, NE; Tom (Kim) Grubaugh, David City, NE; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister Ann (Kohn) Still, Ogden, KS; brothers: Bernard Kohn, N. Dakota; Arthur Kohn, Colorado; Eugene Kohn, Oregon; sisters-in-law: Cheri Kohn, Irene Anderson, and Doris Stoll; and many extended relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Eugene, daughter and son-in-law Mary Ann (Paul) Day, and 2 brothers: John Kohn and Robert Kohn.
Donations can be directed to David Place in care of Kracl Funeral Chapel, Box 9, 1622 F Street, Schuyler, NE 68661 or Connie Perry, 1349 N. 10th St., David City, NE 68632.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.