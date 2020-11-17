Margaret Ann Frost, 61, of Wamego, Kansas, died Sunday, November 15, 2020. Graveside inurnment service will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Sunset Cemetery in Manhattan, Kansas. Suggested memorial contributions are to Purple PAWS
