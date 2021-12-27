Margaret Friederich Dec 27, 2021 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Margaret Joan Friederich, age 89, of Manhattan, KS died Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at her Meadowlark Hills residence.Joan was born June 12, 1932.Complete obituary and service information will be announced later by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Police arrest Topeka man for probation violation for attempting to light someone's house on fire in 2020. Ogden man arrested for failing to register as a sex offender Again, crews find apparent time capsule at Lee statue site CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all Snow blasts California and freezes Pacific Northwest Sports returned in 2021, but not the way we remembered them Police report for Dec. 27, 2021 Riley County commissioners approve two position fillings in the Riley County Attorney's office Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHundreds arrive at mall to see former K-State football coach Bill Snyder at book signingRCPD arrests man for burglary, drug possession after allegedly stealing blanketOUR NEIGHBORS | Friends combine their favorite hobbies — bikes and beer — in businessManhattan High's Joe Hall III commits to K-StateJunction City residents without water for days because of water plant mishapLily Collins feels inspired by Emily Cooper's styleGreek TV comedian arrested over sex video allegationsAscension Via Christi Hospital CEO: COVID patients at highest level since JanuaryTyler Perry involved in car accidentUSD 383 not proceeding with Native American land recognition statement Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Manhattan Help Bulletin
