Margaret Ann (Schmanke) Davies, age 80 of Overland Park and formerly of Riley, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at her residence.
She was born on September 20, 1942 in Wamego, the daughter of Clarence and Emma Frieda Louise (Neff) Schmanke. She graduated from Alma High School.
On October 17, 1964, she married Darrel Dean Davies. He preceded her in death on November 21, 2017.
Margaret worked for Farm Bureau as a secretary in the claims department for over 40 years. She was a member of the Fairview Presbyterian Church and Auxiliary Club. She loved gardening, canning everything she could. She was an amazing cook and seamstress, sewing all her clothes,her daughters clothes and patching grandkids clothes when needed. Margaret had a strong faith, enjoyed reading, volunteering and always looked forward to spending time with her coffee groups.
She is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Connelly and Patrick of Overland Park and Deanna Perchellet of Overland Park; four grandchildren, Logan, Noah and Bristol Perchellet and Emma Connelly and one sister-in-law, Janice Davies of Leonardville.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Harvey Davies.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home with Rev. D. Erich Schwartz officiating. The family will receive friends from 7:00 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday. Burial will be in the Leonardville City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Auxiliary Club and Silvercrest at Deer Creek. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
