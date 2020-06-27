Margaret Ann Roth, age 95, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Leonardville Nursing Home.
She was born on January 7, 1925 in Clay Center, the daughter of Frank August and Lena Annetta (Benninga) Rahe. She attended Alert Grade School and graduated from Leonardville Rural High School and Westmar College. She taught high school business classes until her marriage.
On October 16, 1949, she was married to John William Roth. He preceded her in death in 2000.
She was a member of the Ebenezer United Methodist Church and was active in numerous church activities, including being the church pianist. She was also involved in EHU, Farm Bureau and the family farm operation.
She is survived by three children, Ron Roth and wife Marilyn of Green, Rob Roth and wife Cindy of Green and JoAnn Lips and husband Kent of Clay Center; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Ebenezer Cemetery with Rev. Lillian Flegle officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for the Leonardville Nursing Home and Gideon’s International. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
