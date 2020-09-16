Mardee L. Gieber passed away at Clovis Community Hospital in Clovis California on September 3, 2020. She was 77 years old.
Mardee was born in Superior, Wisconsin on November 13, 1942. She moved to Topeka, Kansas when she was 10 years old. It was in Kansas that she met her devoted husband of 58 years. She is survived by Daniel J. Gieber of Fresno, California. He is a native of Ogden, Kansas
Mardee is also survived by daughter, Karen E. Danna (Carl) of New Orleans, Louisiana and son David M. Gieber (Staci) of Danville, California; also her grandchildren: Gabrielle Danna, Ryan Danna, Nicklaus Gieber, William Gieber, Nathaniel Gieber, and Katherine Koh, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday September 19, 2020 at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Ogden. Interment will follow in the St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Ogden.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in her memory to the organization of your choice. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
