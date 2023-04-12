Marceline (Marcy) Anna Dubois Cassel Leach, 84, died April 8, 2023, at Via Christi Village, Manhattan, KS, where she received excellent care in the last months of her life. She was born August 25, 1938, in Oklahoma City, to Richard and Anna Dubois, and spent her childhood living near many grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Due to this closeness, Marcy always cherished time with family and friends.
In 1955, Marcy met Hiram Cassel at Draper Park Christian Church in Oklahoma City. They were married on August 5, 1956, and together ministered in many churches in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. As a couple, they had a passion for teaching God’s Word at retreats, revivals, church events, and overseas in Jamaica and Russia. One of her proudest accomplishments was the development of Woman’s World, a weekend retreat sponsored by Manhattan Christian College. She had a passion for teaching women and helping guide them in their study of Scripture. As a member of the University Christian Church, she taught Sunday School for decades and led many Bible Bowl teams.
Marcy was widowed in 2009 and later found love again with Donn Leach. They were married on Feb. 3, 2018, and they each considered the other as a gift from God.
Marcy’s life is being celebrated by her husband Donn, her children Chris, Marilyn (Cooper), Ceaven, Ed, Curtis, and Bob, her brother Richard, sister-in-law Karen, brother-in-law Eddy, 16 grandchildren (Andy, Renee, Carla, JC, Chelsea, Dustin, Casey, Randa, Kim, Eli, Brohgan, Adam, Willy, Rachel, Anna, and Tyler), 13 great-grandchildren (Ashlyn, Hannah, Audrey, Verily, Valor, Venture, Cassie, Timmy, Titus, Hudson, Desmond, Elias, and Tristan), numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Marcy leaves a legacy of hospitality and faith. She opened her home to anyone and everyone who needed a place to stay. She delighted in hosting holiday meals and Sunday lunches, often feeding 25 or more people in her famous tomato-themed kitchen. She is celebrating in heaven with Hiram, her sister, and her parents, as well as many beloved close friends.
Private services have been held. The family requests that in place of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Manhattan Christian College Woman’s World fund, Manhattan Christian College, 1415 Anderson Ave, Manhattan, KS 66502.
