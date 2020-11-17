Marcia A. Wikoff, 88, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 15, 2020. Services are private at the behest of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital, in care of Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
Latest News
- 2 Manhattan volleyball players named to All-Centennial League first team
- K-State cancels fall commencement
- K-State graduate melds affordability, accessibility, fashion in online women's boutique
- Several Wamego, Valley Heights football players named to all-league teams
- Focke to join Riley County Commission; Hawk keeps Senate seat
- Kansas State's Pride of Wildcat band won't attend football team's season finale, cites COVID-19 exposure
- Police report for Nov. 16, 2020
- Riley County announced 180 new coronavirus cases since Friday
Most Popular
Articles
- Man who knelt said he 'had to do something' when he saw QAnon symbols in parade
- Parents worried about USD 383 redistricting ideas
- Trump procession, Biden demonstration collide
- 'We are actually people' | Bar owners say they're trying to comply, trying to make a living
- Riley County reports 14th coronavirus-related death, record increase in cases
- 63-year-old Riley County man dies after testing positive for COVID-19; fatality total at 13
- Former Kansas State football player Derick Newton dies at 21
- Hospitalizations are 'on a bad path'
- Trump parade participants say they didn't shout slurs
- 'Hard to put into words': Frankfort football holds off Lebo 46-40, advances to 8-Man Division II semifinals
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.