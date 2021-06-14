Marcelene Adile Cessna, age 89 of Englewood, Florida, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2021 at her residence.
She was born on June 17, 1931 in Leonardville, the daughter of Carl and Edna (Springer) Nilson.
On August 4, 1951 at the Walsburg Lutheran Church, she was married to Delmar B. Cessna. He preceded her in death on March 18, 2018
Marcelene was a housewife who loved taking care and raising her sons. She was also a member of the Alliance of Transylvanian Saxons.
She is survived by two sons, Donald Cessna of Englewood, Florida and Scott Cessna of Venice, Florida and two grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Aylene Fowler.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Walsburg Cemetery. The Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
A memorial has been established for Walsburg Lutheran Church and may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
