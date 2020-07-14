Mara K. Johnson, 91, of Colby, formerly of Manhattan, died July 11, 2020. Baalmann Mortuary, Colby, is handling arrangements.
Latest News
- Police report for July 13, 2020
- Riley County discusses recommending mask-wearing instead of 'strongly' recommending it
- K-State signs research agreement for COVID-19 vaccine candidate
- OUR NEIGHBORS | Metal detector hobbyist spurred by love of history, treasure hunting
- Judge: Women can get abortion pill without doctor visits
- Body found in search of lake for ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera
- Kansas State Fair canceled this year amid pandemic concerns
- Washington's NFL team drops 'Redskins' name after 87 years
Most Popular
Articles
- KSU students sue school for tuition refund after in-person classes cancelled
- Dreiling's businesses tops federal coronavirus relief loans in Manhattan
- K-State administrative furloughs to affect more than 1,400 employees
- City approves requiring masks in public
- RCPD to give out masks to those not wearing one
- City to revisit parks, recreation cuts as all departments prepare budget slash
- Riley County opts out of Gov. Kelly's mask mandate
- Witness: Robbery that led to Manhattan man's death was planned
- Solheim at Grand Mere condos coming to Colbert Hills area
- Father, daughter pick up passion for camels while traveling the world
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.