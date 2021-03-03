On Thursday, February 25th, 2021, Malinda Sue Bunjes-Wilson, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 60.
Malinda (Mindy) was born under the endless sky of St. Francis, KS, to Kathryn and Luceen Bunjes. She received a dual undergraduate degree from Kansas Welsyan University and Kansas State University in Dietetics. She completed her master’s degree in Institutional Management from Kansas State University in 1987 and worked as a Registered Dietician for over ten years. After her career in dietetics, Mindy started her own cake decorating business, Blue Sky Cake Designs, where she made hundreds of delicious cakes for families in the Manhattan, KS area.
Mindy married Loren Eugene Wilson in 1981. They raised four beautiful children, Garret, Stuart, Madeline, and Grace. Mindy was passionately devoted to her family. She homeschooled her children for eight years at their home academy, Monarch Academy of Truth and Knowledge. She spent countless hours driving them to lessons and practices and supported her children in their passions and pursuits.
Mindy was a lover of animals, especially cats and birds. She greatly enjoyed helping her parents on the family farm and cherished her role as the oldest of the Bunjes siblings. Mindy was an avid seamstress and needleworker. She loved to share stories of learning to bake and sew from her Grandma Bunjes.
Mindy is preceded in death by her parents, Kathryn (Kay) Bunjes and Luceen (LA) Bunjes, as well as a child she never had the opportunity to meet. This child is buried on her family’s farm in Bird City, KS. Mindy is survived by her children, Garret, Stuart, Madeline, and Grace, as well as her grandchildren, Adelaide and Greer. She is also survived by sisters and brothers, Melissa, Lori, Dale, and Douglas, her nieces Jessica, Ashley, Alyssa, and her nephews Brandon and Alex.
A small graveside service will be held for the family on Friday, March 4th, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Riley County Humane Society in Mindy’s honor.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.