Mabel Faye Goehring, 92, of Wamego, Kansas, died Sunday, January 31, 2021. She was a long-time local teacher. Mabel will lie-in-state, on Friday, February 5, 2021, from 1:00 pm until 7:00 pm, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. A private family service will be held on Saturday with burial in Wamego City Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com
