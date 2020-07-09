On July 6, 2020, Mabel Amthauer passed away at the age of 102.
Born to Arthur and Mabel Sherraden on August 21, 1917, in Chapman, Kansas, she was the first daughter of what would be seven brothers and a baby sister.
In 1938 she married Glen Amthauer and they moved to Manhattan, Kansas. They ran a grocery store on Fremont Street for decades.
Mabel was a fan of college ball, ate her morning cereal with cream, could sew about anything, and made delicious pies. She played host to many family get-togethers.
She was preceded in death by her husband Glen Amthauer, daughter Jacque Meyer, and grandson Stephen Amthauer.
Survivors include her sister Virginia Parsons, son-in-law John Meyer, son Stephen Amthauer, granddaughters Kimberli Meyer, Keli Meyer, Hilarea Amthauer, Heather Amthauer; and her seven great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19, there will not be a funeral at this time.
