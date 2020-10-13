Josh Hungerford was born Otober 29,1962 and passed away at his home in Omaha, Nebraska on Oct. 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Mark and Martella "Hon" Hungerford of Alliance, Nebraska. Josh graduated from Alliance High School and Hastings Nebraska Technical College earning a certificate as a Dental Laboratory Technician. He worked for many years at Family and Implant Dentistry in Manhattan, Kansas. Josh loved hiking, fishing, exploring,playing guitar and poking around antique stores. He was passionate about hunting morel mushrooms. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and practical jokes. He is survived by his brother Mark (Susan) Hungerford of Manhattan, Kansas and nieces Rawley (Aaron) Philpott of Manhattan, Kansas, Meghan (Danny) Tylka of Lincoln, Nebraska and Lizzie (Tony) Fleck of W. Des Moines, Iowa, 4 great nephews: Connor and Jake Philpott, Cole and Owen Tylka. Memorial contributions can be made to the Siena Francis House at 1702 Nicholas St, Omaha, Ne. 68102
