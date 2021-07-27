M. Dolores Muehleisen, age 90, of Manhattan, died June1, 2021 at Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community.
Dolores was born March 21, 1931, in Camden, New Jersey, the daughter of Maj. Harry A. and Mildred (Wheal) Selby.
Dolores and Eric E. Muehleisen were married on June 17, 1956 at Fort Lawton Chapel on the Hill. They made their home in Seattle, WA where Eric was an illustrator for the Boeing Aircraft Co. They were married for 43 years until Eric’s death in June 1999.
In 1973 Eric changed careers and the family moved to Ellsworth, KS. Dolores was active with Holy Apostles Episcopal Church and the Diocese of Western Kansas.
Dolores and Eric moved to Manhattan in 1980. There Eric completed his education and Dolores enjoyed working at Sears and being involved with St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
Dolores supported her husband as he pursued Holy Orders. This took them to Salina, KS and eventually to McPherson, KS. Dolores moved back to Manhattan in 2001.
Dolores was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi, and a member of the Jaycees in Enumclaw, WA, and a member of the Daughters of the King in Manhattan, KS.
Dolores was also preceded in death by her parents and one son Eric W. “Butch” in 2013.
Survivors include two children: Stephen Muehleisen, Kristin Muehleisen (Stephanie Brecheisen) all of Manhattan; four grandchildren: Shaylene, Eric, Lindsey and Victoria; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00am July 31, 2021 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with The Reverend Art Rathbun officiating. Inurnment will be in the church columbarium.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
