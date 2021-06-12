Lytecia "Anita" Galliher, 81, of Manhattan, passed away Monday, June 7th. The daughter of the late Concepcion (Abay) and Guillermo Cabotaje, was born August 8, 1939 in Lipay Santa Cruz Phillipines.
Anita, as she was fondly known was married to Thomas on February 24, 1964, in the Philippines. Anita was a stay-at-home mother to their daughter Connie, attended Seven Dolors Catholic Church, and was also a member of the McDonald's Coffee Club.
Lytecia is survived by her husband Thomas of Manhattan; daughter Connie Galliher of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandson Dalton Witte of Grand Island Nebraska; granddaughters Hunter and MacKenna Witte both of Lincoln, Nebraska. She is also survived by three of her siblings.
Proceeding Lytecia in death are her parents and two sisters.
A celebration of Lytecia's life will be held on Sunday, August 8th, 2021 at the family home.
Memorials in Lytecia's honor may be direct to the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter or Seven Dolors Catholic Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home.
