Lynne J. Rathbone, Age 86, of Manhattan died Feb. 9, 2021.
Lynne was born on April 25, 1934 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She i the daughter of Vincent J. Jordan and Mary Korpa Jordan. She graduated from Schenley High School five years after Andy Warhol and she attended the University of Pittsburgh. On April 16, 1966 she married Donald E. Rathbone in beautiful Heinz Chapel on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh. She is survived by her husband and her daughter, Lynda S. Rathbone of Ibiza, Spain. She is also survived by her sister, Germaine Manfredo of Pittsburgh, PA, and a nephew, former Kansas City Chief, Robbie Jordan of PA. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Vincent Jordan, Jr. and Carl Jordan.
By profession, she was a technical illustrator whose drawings were used for publications. The exception, were her drawings on the early nuclear submarines. She was also a medial illustrator for the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. She did drawings for the first kidney transplant, for research drawings on the results of smoking, also the early DNA helix drawings. She was also a professional calligrapher. She had many interests and hobbies, but her first love were her Dobermans. When she was nine years old, she was crossing the street to visit her girlfriend and a big limousine stopped outside a pet grooming shop. A chauffeur got out and opened the door and out stepped a Doberman. She had never seen a dog as beautiful as that Doberman. She didn’t even know the name of the breed, but she promised herself that someday she would own one. She had five Dobermans, two from puppies, and three rescued. All of her dogs were well trained and friendly. She was also very creative. One hobby was making silver jewelry, and two of her pieces were chosen for a traveling show. She was very good at dancing, and she did the exhibition of dances for the Arthur Murray Dance Studios. She was a great gardener. She had a research garden in Manhattan, KS for John Pear Research Center. She was also the Vice President in the United States for the Delphinium Society in the United Kingdom. She took a group of Delphinium Society members to England to attend the Royal Horticulture Society for the Award of Garden Merit Trials at Wisley. While there, they also toured members’ gardens, including the garden of a member of the House of Lords. She had articles published nationally and internationally for the Delphinium Society.
She loved and was a very talented cook who shared all of her recipes. She took many meals to friends and elderly on a regular basis. Her specialty was an eight course English dinner, starting with soup and ending with sherry. She was also well known for her Christmas cookies, where she baked twelve different types of cookies and made dozens of each. She was also known for her Christmas tree decorations, which included 144 real candles, a hand blown Ohno star on the top, and ornaments from 47 different countries. She was the architect and interior designer of her home in Manhattan, KS. In the Manhattan schools, she was the Chairman of the Picture Lady Program for several years. She was a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, Chapter IW. She loved to travel, and her favorite country was South Korea. She was also president of the Kansas State Social Club. When they celebrated their 75th anniversary of the Social Club, she hosted an Old West themed party, complete with authentic wardrobes, gambling, and even a jail. She was also president of the Town and Country Garden Club. She loved K-State sports. Anyone who sat beside her could attest that she was an avid fan of football, where she supported the team as a season ticket holder starting in 1973 until falling ill.
Favorite saying:
“Great minds discuss ideas. Average minds discuss events. Small minds discuss people. --Eleanor Roosevelt
