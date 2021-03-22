Lynne J. Rathbone, age 86, of Manhattan, died February 9, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan.
She was born April 25, 1934, in Pittsburg, PA.
A Celebration of her life will be held at noon on Friday, March 26th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel with Reverend Jason Pittman officiating. The family will receive friends following the celebration until 2:00 P.M.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the KSU Foundation for the KSU Gardens.
Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.