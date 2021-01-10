Lynn Paul Goodridge, 66, was born on July 26. 1954 in Manhattan, Kansas to the late Leonard and Pauline Richardson-Goodridge Barr. He transitioned on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, after a lengthy illness surrounded by loved ones. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Goodridge and Pauline Barr, three brothers: Wilburt David Goodridge, James Charles Goodridge Sr, and Leonard Goodridge. And Paternal and Maternal grandparents.
While attending Manhattan High school the class of 1972. Lynn was very active in sports where he played Football, ran track, and competed in Wrestling where he became Statewide Champion. Lynn attended the Manhattan Area Technical School for Air conditioning and Refrigeration where he graduated in 1982. After graduating high school Lynn continued his education at Kansas State University for a year before he decided to go to Asbury Park, New Jersey to see his father and his older brother James Goodridge aka Doomie, and sister -in – law Ann Goodridge. While visiting Lynn made the decision to join the United States Army where he served for four years working as a Military Police (MP). he met Darlene Crudup who later became his wife.
Following his Military Service, Lynn returned to Manhattan, Kansas and decided to make it his home. While working for the Parks and Recreation department Lynn attended the Manhattan area vocational-technical school where he earned a certificate in air conditioning and refrigeration repair and graduated in 1982. Lynn continued to work for the park and recreation department for 30 years until he retired in 2014. He also worked for GTM as a supervisor for the Janitorial department for several years, as well as being a self-contracted supervisor for A& M services.
Lynn is survived by his children: Wilburt (Tank) Goodridge of Manhattan, Kansas; Tyleshia Goodridge Brown (Marc Brown) of Manhattan, Kansas; Tynesha Starr Goodridge of Manhattan, KS; Tyrone Goodridge of Manhattan, KS; five grandchildren: Xaiver Goodridge; Devon Goodridge, Nevaeh Goodridge, Taqourion Goodridge, and Essence Pauline Goodridge. Brothers Walter Lee Barr of Manhattan, Ks; Julious Lee Goodridge of Manhattan, Kansas, and Robert Jones. One sister Linda Goodridge Gibson of Dayton, Ohio. 4 aunts Rose Boon of Domino Tx; Odie B. Page of Domino, TX; Della Mae Geary (Ronald) of EL Paso, Tx; Mary Malone of Manhattan, KS; Uncle Doug of Manhattan, KS. Grandpa James Schoen of Manhattan, KS; sisters-in-law Ann Goodridge of Neptune, NJ and Linda B. Vinson of Junction City, Ks. Mother of Lynn’s children Darlene Crudup- Sesler of Neptune, New Jersey. Special friend Paula McConnell of Topeka, KS. A host of nieces, nephews, and cousins, and friends across the states who loved and Cherished him.
Donations can be made to the family to help take care of his Aunts.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021at 10:00 AM at Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021, from 6 till 8 pm.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
