Lynn Ellis, age 69, of Riley, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
He was born on August 24, 1952 in Montezuma, the son of Joe and Ina Marie (Sanders) Ellis.
On July 22, 1972 in Cimarron, he married Mary Lou Kruse. She survives of the home.
Shortly after getting married he worked for Bittersweet Enterprises out of Keats, KS moving houses. He also pulled mobile homes for Guerdon industries. He enjoyed the challenge of pulling mobile homes over the Colorado passes. In 1985 he worked as an over the road truck driver for Steel and Pipe Supply Company. He later was a plumber for Bob’s Plumbing for 28 years until his retirement. He was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren and reading The Bible.
Lynn fought a long battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis that began in 2008. His strong faith in the Lord sustained him during that time, and the way he endured the disease was a testimony of his faith to all who knew him. He continued to live a life of joy and purpose despite the limitations of his physical health. The Lord blessed him with the gift of time after his diagnosis, although the reality was he shouldn’t have much left. He was a “walking miracle” on this earth, and is now experiencing the miracle of salvation and life eternal with his Savior.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Brian Ellis and wife Michelle of Olsburg; one daughter, Dayna Robson and husband Andy of Bennington; his mother, Ina Ellis of Manhattan; five grandchildren, Preston and Averie Ellis and Silas, Austin and Sarah Robson; one sister, Sherry Duerfeldt and husband Dan of Manhattan; four brothers, Bob Ellis and wife Janie of Ardmore, Oklahoma, Darreld Ellis and wife Marilyn of Topeka, Terry Ellis and wife Polly of Overland Park and Rick Ellis and wife Shelle of Shawnee and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Ellis in 2015.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the First Church of the Nazarene in Manhattan with Pastor Pat Weyrauch officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m until service time at the church. Burial will be in the Sedalia Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to First Church of the Nazarene or Rejoice Radio. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
