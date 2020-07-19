Lynn Anne Dale (Ely), age 74, of Manhattan, passed away July 17, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.
She was the wife of Melvin L. Dale. They shared 31 years of marriage together.
Lynn was born in Wichita and graduated from Garden City High School.
She is survived by her husband, Melvin Dale, her daughters Stephanie Rowen (Jeff), Teresa Fulps (Rick), and Andi Hemmert (Dennis); also, ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
No Services will be held at this time.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the University Christian Church or the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
