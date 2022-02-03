Lynda Kay Kraus of Lubbock, TX passed away on January 26, 2022. She found the peace that she had been seeking from years of fighting cancer and is now resting with her Lord and Savior.
Lynda was born October 11, 1949 to Raymond Kenneth Burkhard and Evelyn Maxine Burkhard in Evanston, Illinois, both of whom gave her the passions to become the gift she was to others. She was the eldest of four sisters who all grew up in Manhattan, KS and together they created many stories still told to this day - Debby Gum who passed away in 2004, Vicki Nurre, and Kathy Lansdowne. Lynda and her former spouse, David Kraus, raised three children and created a legacy - son Greg Kraus (married to Helen), daughter Jill Maddux (married to Steven), and son Nathan Kraus (married to Amy). Between them Lynda has five grandchildren - Joshua, Ruth, Ethan, Addison, and Caleb - who love their “Grandma” very much.
She graduated from Manhattan High School in 1967 and Kansas State University in 1971. Afterwards, she lived in Kansas, California, Kansas again, and then Texas. Her profession was as a Medical Technologist, working at various locations in Lubbock, most recently at Covenant Medical Center. But her passion was as a musician, playing piano and organ for churches starting in the late 1960’s, and continuing for a 40 year music ministry at Westmont Christian Church. Through her music, she brought forth the harmonies of life that lifted others’ souls, through styles from Bach to Watts to Twila. Her fingers and feet were often more adept than the most carefully crafted words.
However, Lynda was never short on words - whether talking about her grandchildren, her love of Texas Tech sports, yelling at a ref, cackling with her sisters, singing a joyful song, or sharing her opinions on topics ranging from politics to reality TV.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at Westmont Christian Church in Lubbock, TX on February 12 at 10AM. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Music Ministry of Westmont Christian Church (westmontlubbock.org) in honor of Lynda.
