Lynda Carol Ewert, age 76 of Manhattan, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House.
She was born on June 17, 1943 in Seminole, Oklahoma, the daughter of R.L. and Claudine Wells. She graduated from Carrollton High School in Missouri. After a brief time in nursing school, she moved to Manhattan and became a stay at home mom. She started work at Farm Bureau in 1976 and held many job titles until her retirement.
She was married to Jim Lyon and they later divorced. They had two children, Byron and Deirdrea.
In 1977, she married Dennis Ewert and they enjoyed over 42 years together.
Lynda was a member of the Sedalia Community Church and enjoyed shopping and going to craft shows. She loved football and cheering on the Kansas State Wildcats.
She is survived by her loving husband, Dennis Ewert of Manhattan; one daughter, Deirdrea Lyon and husband Michael of Marfa, Texas; two sons, Byron Lyon and wife Kim of Harwinton, Connecticut and Brian Ewert and wife Nicole of Clairton, Pennsylvania and two grandchildren, Tyler Lyon and Halie Lyon.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Richard Wells.
Respect calls may be made from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Larson officiating. Burial will be in the Frick Cemetery, east of Durham at 2:00 p.m. Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for the Meadowlark Foundation to benefit the memory program and Sedalia Community Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
